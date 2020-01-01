ORGANISE YOUR TEMPLE

Temples are non profit, spiritual and service oriented organizations. They are responsible to God and devotees. It is often observed that the temples are established with great enthusiasm, but with passing time they mainly suffer from a lack of maintenance, poor service, inadequate tourist facilities, minimal community participation and inefficient public relations.

Number of Temples are growing across the globe at a faster pace than was ever thought of, and so are the number of visitors. It is the only place of hope left for mankind when all other roads have reached dead ends. Therefore, it is of utmost importance that every temple lives up to the expectations of the visitors, religious followers and spiritual seekers.

...